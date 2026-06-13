Dollar near weekly lows amid mixed performance in cryptocurrencies

CAPITALS, 13th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The US dollar was little changed in Friday trading but remained on track for a weekly loss as markets monitored global geopolitical and economic developments.

The euro held steady at US$1.15725, near its highest level in a week, supported by the European Central Bank’s decision to raise interest rates for the first time in three years.

The dollar rose 0.18 percent against the Japanese yen to 160.225 yen, while sterling was unchanged at US$1.34145.

The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was steady at 99.75 after falling to a one-week low in the previous session.

In cryptocurrency markets, Bitcoin gained 0.4 percent to US$63,595, while Ethereum declined 0.29 percent to US$1,666.