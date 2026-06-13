US to provide $50 million more in funding to counter Ebola outbreak

NEW YORK, 13th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The US plans to provide $50 million in funding to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to develop medical countermeasures to target the rare strain of Ebola causing the current outbreak in Africa, the State Department said in a statement on Friday.
The funding will support laboratory studies and clinical trials of, as well as manufacturing for, medical countermeasure candidates for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola. The new investment brings the State Department's total direct funding of the Ebola response to $270 million, it said.
CEPI said it has already committed over $60 million to support a portfolio of four vaccine candidates under development, and is evaluating other options.