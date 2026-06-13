US to provide $50 million more in funding to counter Ebola outbreak

NEW YORK, 13th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The US plans to provide $50 million in funding to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to develop ​medical countermeasures to target the rare strain of Ebola ‌causing the current outbreak in Africa, the State Department said in a statement on Friday.

The funding will support laboratory studies and clinical trials of, as well as ​manufacturing for, medical countermeasure candidates for the Bundibugyo strain of ​Ebola. The new investment brings the State Department's total ⁠direct funding of the Ebola response to $270 million, it said.

CEPI said ​it has already committed over $60 million to support a portfolio of four ​vaccine candidates under development, and is evaluating other options.