US thrash Paraguay 4-1 for dream World Cup start

INGLEWOOD, California, 13th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The United States opened their World Cup campaign with a 4-1 win over Paraguay on Friday, powered by a first-half double from striker Folarin Balogun.

The emphatic Group D win marked a dream start for the co-hosts, whose four goals were their most ‌ever in a World Cup match. Balogun became the first US player to score twice in a World Cup game since the 1930 tournament.

The US broke through Paraguay's vaunted defence in the seventh minute when Christian Pulisic deftly split two players and found Weston McKennie, whose cross was kicked into the net by Damian Bobadilla ​for an own goal.

Shortly after the first-half hydration break, Pulisic raced with the ball up the left side and sent a perfect cross to Balogun, who angled ​his shot past the diving goalkeeper Orlando Gill for a 2-0 lead.

Balogun struck again on the stroke of halftime, taking a long ⁠pass and shaking off a sliding defender and hammering a left-footed shot into the top corner of the net to wrap up a flawless half for the home side.

Paraguay came out of the break with more intensity, and finally got on the board in the 73rd minute with a goal from substitute Mauricio, who took advantage of a defensive lapse by the U.S.

But the Americans continued to control the game and Gio Reyna ​scored from the edge of the box with the outside of his right foot in the closing action of the match.