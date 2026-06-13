Anthropic disables top-tier AI models

WASHINGTON, 13th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Anthropic said on Friday it will "abruptly disable" its most advanced AI models for all users after the US government ordered it to suspend access to the models for foreign nationals, citing national security concerns.

The company received the export control directive to suspend access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all foreign nationals, Anthropic said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Anthropic rolled out an AI model named Claude Fable 5, representing a new tier of capability it calls "Mythos-class."