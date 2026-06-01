EU to mobilise €540 million financial relief for farmers facing fertiliser crisis

BRUSSELS, 13th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Today, the European Commission presents strong measures to help farmers facing sharply rising fertiliser costs and to support Europe's food security, delivering on the recently announced Fertiliser Action Plan.

In recent months, geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions have pushed prices of fertilisers up across Europe. To address this situation, the Commission is proposing two concrete measures.

Firstly, the Commission is providing financial relief to help farmers buy fertilisers to guarantee their next crops. In the coming weeks, the Commission aims to mobilise €540 million in total.

Earlier this week, the Commission proposed to boost the agricultural reserve with an additional €300 million from the EU budget 2026 on top of the remaining funds. The Member States will be able to top it up by up to 200% of national funds, bringing it to a potential total of €1.5 billion.

Secondly, the Commission proposes targeted adjustments to the Common Agricultural Policy, enabling Member States to provide farmers with faster and more flexible support to access fertilisers. These measures include a new liquidity scheme under rural development for crisis support, the option for Member States to pay direct payments to farmers earlier, and the possibility for Member States to adjust their direct payment budget for calendar year 2027.