World Blood Donor Day 2026 sends powerful expression of solidarity, compassion and collective responsibility

GENEVA, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Every year on 14 June, the world comes together to celebrate World Blood Donor Day, a global tribute to the millions of voluntary, unpaid blood donors whose generosity saves lives every day. Their contributions are essential to health systems everywhere, supporting patients during emergencies, childbirth, surgeries, cancer treatment and the lifelong care of many serious conditions. World Blood Donor Day is celebrated to honour voluntary donors and raise awareness about the critical need for safe blood products.

World Health Organisation (WHO) says this year’s campaign, “One Drop of Humanity. Give Blood. Save Lives.”, places humanity at the heart of every blood donation. It reminds us that each donation is more than a medical act: it is a powerful expression of solidarity, compassion and collective responsibility. Inspired by the idea that the whole of humanity can be reflected in a single drop, the campaign highlights how every donor helps form a lifeline that connects and protects us all.

New data from WHO show sustained progress towards safer blood supplies globally but also highlight persistent inequalities in access to safe blood and weaknesses in governance, financing and regulation of blood systems.

Data collected from 132 countries reveal that global blood collections increased by nearly 19% between 2013 and 2023. Voluntary, unpaid donors continued to drive this progress, accounting for over 85% of the estimated 120 million blood donations received in 2023.

Despite these gains, access to safe blood and blood products remains highly unequal worldwide. Many patients – including women experiencing life-threatening bleeding during childbirth, children with severe anaemia, trauma or burn victims, patients undergoing surgery, and people living with conditions such as sickle-cell disease, thalassaemia, haemophilia, immune deficiencies and certain cancers – still lack reliable access to safe blood and life-saving transfusions, particularly in lower-income countries.

"No one should die because safe blood is unavailable when it is needed," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "These data show encouraging progress, particularly in the growing contribution of voluntary unpaid blood donors worldwide – the cornerstone of safe and sustainable blood supplies – but it also reminds us that where a person lives can still determine whether they have access to the blood transfusion they need. Governments must continue investing in strong, sustainable national blood systems and supporting the voluntary unpaid blood donors whose generosity saves millions of lives every year."

Although high-income countries account for just 15% of the global population, they collect 36% of all blood donations worldwide. In contrast, many lower-income countries continue to face blood supply shortages due to limited financing, weak infrastructure, logistical barriers and insufficient donor recruitment.

Blood donation rates vary dramatically across countries, ranging from 0.4 to 53 donations per 1000 population. Twenty-four countries reported collecting fewer than 5 blood donations per 1000 population, reflecting severe constraints in providing timely transfusions for patients in need.

The proportion of blood collected from voluntary, unpaid donors also differs considerably by income levels of countries. While such donations account for 98.4% of all blood donations in high-income countries, the figure falls to 63.4% in low-income countries, where health systems often struggle to maintain adequate and reliable blood supplies.

Safe blood depends on strong governance and regulation of blood systems, alongside sustained engagement and commitment of blood donors. WHO analysis shows that nearly one-third of countries still lack specific legislation to ensure the safety and quality of blood and blood products. Only 64% of countries report systems for regular inspection of blood services, 62% have licensing systems, and just 40% indicate that at least some blood transfusion services are accredited – highlighting significant gaps in quality assurance across the safe blood supply chain.

Sustainable financing remains a major challenge. More than 1 in 7 countries reported having neither dedicated government budget allocations nor cost-recovery mechanisms for blood services, raising concerns about the long-term sustainability of national blood supplies.

While advances in science, testing and blood safety systems have made transfusion safer than ever, safe blood remains dependent on people willing to donate regularly and voluntarily. Yet many countries continue to face shortages and unequal access to safe blood and blood products, particularly in low- and middle-income settings.

The objectives of this year’s campaign are to:

drive sustained growth in regular, voluntary unpaid blood donation worldwide;

raise awareness of the life-saving impact of blood and plasma donation;

highlight the vital contribution of blood donors and promote the values of solidarity and humanity; and

encourage governments and partners to strengthen and invest in national blood programmes to achieve universal access to safe blood transfusion.

Together, we can help ensure that safe blood is available for everyone, everywhere, whenever it is needed.