Autonomy, universality, solidarity key to keeping sport as neutral ground for athletes: IOC President

BUDAPEST, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Protecting sport’s autonomy, and strengthening solidarity and the universality of the Olympic Movement were underlined by the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Kirsty Coventry, speaking at the General Assembly of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) in Budapest, Hungary. Keeping athletes at the heart of decision-making processes is essential for achieving these goals, President Coventry stressed.

In her opening remarks, the IOC President praised the European Sport Model: “It is an incredible model, and it is built on solidarity, openness and opportunity for all. This model makes, I believe, the power of sport stand through. It creates opportunities for everyone”.

A key theme of her address was the need to protect sport’s autonomy. The IOC President recalled that sport can only fully play its role if its neutrality is protected: “Sport has this unique value for society. It teaches respect and resilience, and it creates a sense of belonging in a very divided world. That belonging is more important now than ever before, but it comes with a huge responsibility for every single one of us: we have to be able to protect the neutrality and autonomy of sport. If we don't protect the neutrality and the autonomy of sport, that solidarity model, that openness, that belonging that really reaches fields of play around the world, will be lost.”

Coventry went on to stress the fact that the Olympic Games should remain a platform where all athletes are welcome and free from any pressure. “The Olympic Games have the unique power to bring people together, to create understanding, to build bridges. Milano Cortina 2026 was a very good example of this power.”

''This can only happen if politics do not take over the field of play. Sport must remain a neutral ground, so that we can tell athletes, no matter where they come from, you are welcome to come and play and inspire the world because of who you are as an athlete and not where you come from.''