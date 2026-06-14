UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Eswatini

MBABANE, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Mansour Mohammed Al Juwaied, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Mozambique, presented a copy of his credentials as Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to the Kingdom of Eswatini, to Pholile Dlamini Shakantu, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Eswatini.

Al Juwaied conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to Shakantu, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Eswatini.

Furthermore, Al Juwaied expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Kingdom of Eswatini, reaffirming his commitment to enhancing bilateral relations across all fields and further strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two nations.

For her part, Shakantu conveyed her greetings to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with her wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

Shakantu wished Al Juwaied success in his duties to further advance bilateral relations across various sectors between the two countries, reaffirming her country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his mission and to advance relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides explored areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Kingdom of Eswatini and ways to further develop them to achieve the mutual interests and aspirations of both countries and peoples.