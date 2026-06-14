FIFA World Cup 2026: Qatar snatch a point against Switzerland in Group B

CALIFORNIA, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Qatar snatched their first FIFA World Cup point as Boualem Khoukhi's header four minutes into added time earned them a 1-1 draw with Group B rivals Switzerland in the San Francisco Bay Area sunshine on Saturday lunchtime.

This match is part of Group B, which also includes Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This marks Qatar's second World Cup appearance and its first through qualification, after hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The positive result significantly boosted Qatar's confidence and enhanced its chances of qualifying for the knockout stage for the first time in history.