Emirati athletes achieve international milestones, inspiring new generations across multiple sports

ABU DHABI, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati sport continues to produce inspiring success stories, reflecting the effectiveness of the UAE's talent development system and its growing presence on the international sporting stage.

As part of WAM's weekly series highlighting outstanding Emirati athletes, this report features champions whose achievements continue to inspire future generations.

In chess, Wafiya Darwish Al Me'mari of Al Ain Chess and Mind Games Club has established herself among the UAE's leading players. Her achievements include winning the World Rapid Team Chess Championship title in Kazakhstan, in addition to President's Cup and UAE championship titles, as well as Gulf, Arab and Asian medals.

Al Me'mari said her journey began through school outreach programmes organised by Al Ain Chess Club, where she and her siblings were identified as talented players. She credited her family's support, particularly her mother, for helping her continue her sporting career.

Winning her first UAE title marked a turning point, giving her the confidence to compete internationally before becoming the first Emirati woman to participate in the FIDE Women's World Cup in 2023.

In athletics, Salma Al Marri of Abu Dhabi Athletics Club has made a strong impression after setting a new national hammer throw record of 49.02 metres at an international event in Slovenia, despite having practised the discipline for only six months.

Al Marri described the achievement as the beginning of a new chapter in her sporting ambitions, noting that the record reflects the results of sustained effort and daily commitment. She has won 30 medals to date, including nine with the national team and 21 with her club.

In jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts, Zamzam Al Hammadi continues to strengthen her reputation as one of the UAE's most promising young talents after becoming the first Emirati female athlete to represent the country in mixed martial arts.

She began her sporting journey at the age of three, inspired by her mother, who practised judo and jiu-jitsu. After years of success in jiu-jitsu, she transitioned to mixed martial arts in 2023 and secured her first world title by winning a world championship hosted in Abu Dhabi.

Al Hammadi said the support of her family and the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has been central to her progress, adding that representing the UAE and raising the national flag at international events remains her ultimate goal.

In para athletics, Mohammed Yousuf added a new chapter to the UAE's sporting achievements by winning the country's first gold medal at the Fazza International Para Athletics Championships – Dubai 2026 Grand Prix, claiming victory in the T34 100m wheelchair race.

Yousuf said his journey began in 2016 through Fazza Championships, which helped identify and develop his talent. Seven years of dedicated work eventually led him to the top of the podium following a series of regional and continental achievements.

He noted that defeating Tunisian Paralympic champion Walid Ktila made the victory particularly significant and strengthened his confidence ahead of his next target of qualifying for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games and continuing to achieve success for the UAE on the world stage.