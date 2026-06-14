Qatari, Pakistani PMs discuss regional developments

DOHA, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, discussed on Saturday the latest developments in the region with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During a telephone call, the two sides reviewed cooperative relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. They also discussed the latest regional developments alongside Pakistani mediation efforts aimed at de-escalation, which contribute to enhancing security and stability, according to Qatar News Agency.

Al Thani expressed Qatar's satisfaction with the progress made in the negotiations and Pakistan's mediation announcement that a final text for the peace agreement has been reached. He expressed hope that both the American and Iranian sides will sign the agreement soon.

Furthermore, he reiterated Qatar's full support for Pakistani mediation efforts aimed at ending the crisis through peaceful means, stressing the need for all parties to respond to these efforts to help create conducive conditions to a comprehensive agreement that achieves sustainable peace in the region.