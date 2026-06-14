Swiss voters decide on ten million population cap

GENEVA, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Swiss voters are casting their ballots today in a national referendum on a controversial proposal to place a strict ceiling on the country's population.

The constitutional amendment, officially titled "No to a Switzerland with 10 million inhabitants" or the Sustainability Initiative, was launched by the right-wing Swiss People's Party to dictate that Switzerland's permanent resident population must not exceed 10 million before the year 2050.

The initiative stems from escalating concerns regarding immigration, skyrocketing housing costs, and increasing strain on public services and infrastructure.

Official demographic projections indicate that Switzerland, whose population currently stands at approximately 9.1 million, could naturally hit the 10 million threshold by the early 2040s.

Under the terms of the proposal, crossing specific population milestones would trigger automatic policy mechanisms. If the population reaches 9.5 million residents, the federal government would be constitutionally mandated to implement corrective measures, primarily by tightening rules around asylum and family reunification.

If the population hits the ultimate 10 million ceiling, the Swiss authorities would be required to take all available measures to respect the limit. Should the population fail to drop back below the cap within two years, Switzerland would be forced to terminate international treaties contributing to demographic growth, most notably its freedom of movement agreement with the European Union, which serves as the primary pipeline for the country's skilled workforce.

Recent opinion polls indicate a sharp division among the electorate, pointing to an exceptionally close race as the final ballots are counted today.