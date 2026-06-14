Korea's ICT exports reach US$47.79 billion in May

SEOUL, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products posted the highest monthly figure on record in May, driven by demand for semiconductors and other products related to the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem, data showed Sunday.

Outbound ICT shipments reached US$47.79 billion last month, a surge of 128.9 percent from $20.88 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The ministry said the figure marked the first time that monthly ICT exports have exceeded $40 billion for three consecutive months.