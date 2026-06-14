UK, Japan set to agree $24 billion investment, tech partnerships

LONDON, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Britain and Japan are set to agree investment and technology partnerships worth more than £18 billion ($24 billion), expected to create tens of thousands of jobs, as UK Prime Minister Keir ​Starmer meets his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on Sunday.

The agreements include ‌a ⁠Japanese five-year investment pipeline of more than £9 billion ‌in infrastructure and financial services, ⁠alongside plans to ​unlock up to £9 ⁠billion for UK offshore wind projects.

The two ​countries will also ⁠launch a new technology partnership covering areas such as AI, semiconductors and quantum computing.