Japan to send delegation to Greenland to evaluate rare earth extraction

TOKYO, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Japan is preparing to send a delegation to Greenland this summer to evaluate ‌possible rare earth extraction, the Nikkei newswire reported on Sunday.

The delegation will include officials from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, trading companies and the Japan Organisation for Metals and Energy Security, and is expected to hold talks with local government officials.

Greenland has attracted growing interest due to its strategic location and potentially rich reserves of rare earth minerals.