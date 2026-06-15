GCC Secretary-General launches 'Gulf Legislation Platform'

RIYADH, 14th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), launched today, Sunday, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, the "Gulf Legislation Platform".

This platform is one of the initiatives designed to elevate legislative integration among the GCC states by enabling the review of unified Gulf legislation issued within the framework of joint Gulf action, and providing a unified electronic reference that contributes to supporting legislative and legal work across the Council states.

During the launch, Albudaiwi applauded the efforts of those in charge of this initiative, which came in implementation of the decision of the Standing Committee of Officials of Legislation Departments in the GCC States at its 19th meeting. The committee had approved the General Secretariat's proposal to establish this specialised platform to streamline access to unified Gulf and national legislation.

The platform provides advanced search services that enable government and legal entities in the member states, alongside specialists, researchers, and those interested in legislative affairs, to access and review unified Gulf legislation and national legislation with efficiency and ease. This enhances the exchange of legal expertise and supports legislative co-ordination and integration among the Council states. The platform currently includes more than 24,700 legal and legislative documents.

The platform has been designed in a flexible and user-friendly manner, allowing beneficiaries to access the required legislative information and documents quickly and efficiently. The first phase of the project includes the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Sultanate of Oman, while the competent authorities at the General Secretariat continue to work on completing the linkage with the remaining member states during the upcoming phases, thereby improving the comprehensiveness of the platform and contributing to accomplishing its objectives aimed at developing the joint Gulf legislative action system and serving researchers, specialists, and decision-makers across the GCC states.​