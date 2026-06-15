Pakistan PM announces US-Iran peace agreement

ISLAMABAD, 15th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced today that a peace agreement has been reached between the United States and Iran following intensive talks.

In a post on X, Sharif said, “Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the peace deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been reached. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."

Sharif added that the official signing ceremony will take place in Switzerland on 19th June.

He said that, once the agreement enters into force, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings during the week.