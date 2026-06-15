US President announces completion of agreement with Iran, reopening of Strait of Hormuz, lifting of naval blockade

WASHINGTON, 15th June, 2026 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump announced that an agreement with Iran has been fully completed and will allow the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the immediate lifting of the US naval blockade.

In a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump said, “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all.”

He added, “I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade."