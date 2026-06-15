FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan rescue late 2-2 draw against Netherlands

DALLAS, 15th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Japan produced another trademark World Cup performance as the Samurai Blue twice came from behind to secure a deserved 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in a pulsating Group F encounter at Dallas Stadium on Sunday.

The Dutch appeared to have done enough to claim all three points after goals from Virgil van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville gave them the lead on two separate occasions. However, Japan's resilience once again came to the fore as second-half strikes from Nakamura and Daichi Kamada ensured the spoils were shared.

The result leaves Group F finely poised, with both teams taking a point from what could prove to be one of the toughest groups of the tournament.