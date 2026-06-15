UAE advances worker safety, well-being standards to new heights

ABU DHABI, 15th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE continues to strengthen workers’ rights and provide a safe and sustainable work environment through an integrated framework of legislation and policies that place workers’ health, safety and quality of life at the forefront, supporting economic development and social stability.

The UAE is focused on enhancing occupational health and safety standards and implementing best practices that protect workers and improve their well-being, reflecting its view of human capital as a key partner in the nation’s development journey. These efforts further reinforce the country’s position as a preferred global destination for living, working and investment.

In this context, the UAE today begins implementing its Midday Break (Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy) for the 22nd consecutive year, effective from 15th June to 15th September 2026. The policy prohibits outdoor work under direct sunlight daily from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The continued implementation of the policy reflects the UAE’s humanitarian approach to regulating the labour market, contributing to higher worker productivity and safeguarding their well-being. This is further supported by the provision of more than 12,000 air-conditioned rest stations equipped with essential amenities for delivery service workers across the country.

These measures complement the UAE’s efforts to promote job stability and safeguard workers’ financial rights. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has issued a decision designating the first day of each Gregorian month as the unified wage due date for private-sector employees, effective from June 2026.

The decision also requires employers to pay wages through the new Wage Protection System (WPS) in accordance with specified regulations, enhancing transparency and discipline in salary payments, strengthening labour relations, and improving governance efficiency and the competitiveness of the labour market.

In terms of worker well-being and social integration, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation launched a broad package of social and humanitarian initiatives throughout 2026, covering a range of national, religious and international occasions.

As part of these efforts, the Ministry’s International Workers’ Day programme, held on 1st May, featured more than 18 initiatives and activities across over 40 locations nationwide. The programme included sports competitions such as cricket tournaments and workers’ running races, in addition to honouring workers, visiting them at their workplaces, and distributing gifts at shopping malls, in recognition of their daily contributions and to further enhance their standing within society.