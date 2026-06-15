US dollar hits 10-day low as Euro, major currencies gain in Asian trading

HONG KONG, 15th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The US dollar fell today, Monday, to its lowest level in 10 days against a basket of major currencies. The euro rose by 0.35% in Asian trading to reach $1.1607, while the British pound increased by 0.3% to $1.3448.

The Australian dollar also rose by 0.50% to $0.7075, while the New Zealand dollar climbed by 0.4% to $0.5854. The dollar index, which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, declined by 0.31% to 99.492, recording its lowest level since June 5.

In contrast, the yen fell to 160.150 against the dollar, continuing to fluctuate around the 160 level.