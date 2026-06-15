Sharjah Education Academy celebrates graduation of 641 students in its 4th cohort

SHARJAH, 15th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Education Academy celebrated the graduation of its fourth cohort, comprising 641 graduates, during an official ceremony held at University City Hall in Sharjah. The ceremony was attended by Dr. Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, President of Sharjah Education Academy, members of the Board of Trustees, the Chancellor, senior officials, educational leaders, and the graduates’ families.

The graduates were distributed across ten academic and professional programmes, offered in Arabic and English through separate learning pathways. The cohort included 344 graduates from the Postgraduate Diploma in Education, 13 from the Postgraduate Diploma in Educational Leadership, 86 from the Master of Education in Teacher Leadership, developed in collaboration with the University of Helsinki in Finland, and 15 from the Master of Education in Educational Leadership, offered in partnership with the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education at the University of Toronto in Canada. A further 183 graduates completed the Early Childhood Education Certification for Teaching Assistants.

Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi affirmed that the ceremony was an occasion of pride, celebrating a new cohort of the Academy’s graduates who have chosen to carry the noble mission of education and the shaping of the human being.

She noted that the Academy’s journey began with the inspiring directive of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to establish a specialised academy dedicated to the advancement of teachers and educational leaders. This vision, she said, is rooted in the belief that building the human being precedes the building of nations, and that the teacher is the cornerstone of the renaissance of peoples and the making of the future.

She added that the graduation of the fourth cohort reflects the Academy’s continued commitment to translating this vision into tangible reality through specialised academic and professional programmes that prepare teachers and educational leaders to create a positive impact in the field of education. Her Excellency called on the graduates to carry the trust of education with pride and sincerity, to make every classroom a space for hope, every student a project for success, and every day an opportunity to leave a lasting impact.

Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi also extended her appreciation to the graduates’ families, as well as to every teacher, educator, and educational leader who contributed to supporting this journey. She further expressed the Academy’s deepest gratitude to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, affirming that this promising assembly of educators embodies the fruits of His Highness’s vision and renews Sharjah’s enduring covenant with knowledge and learning.

This graduation marks the culmination of half a decade of continuous contribution, during which Sharjah Education Academy has played a pivotal role in preparing and qualifying educational professionals, including teachers and educational leaders. Through its programmes, the Academy equips them with the knowledge, practical skills, and applied tools needed to lead school improvement and respond to the rapid transformations taking place across the education sector, further strengthening Sharjah’s position as a leading regional and international centre for educational development.