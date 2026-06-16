Etihad Airways expands summer operations with 10% more capacity

ABU DHABI, 15th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways is entering its largest summer season ever, operating more than 300 daily flights, carrying near-record passenger loads and launching or returning nine destinations within days as demand for travel to, from and through Abu Dhabi continues to accelerate.

The milestone comes as Etihad continues its rapid growth trajectory, with summer capacity up 10% year-on-year and supported by a fleet that has grown by 23 aircraft compared with the same period last year. With flights operating at close to 90% load factors, the airline is seeing strong demand across its network spanning Europe, Asia, North America, Africa and the Middle East.

Between 11 and 14 June, Etihad launched four new routes in four days, connecting Abu Dhabi with Kraków, Palma de Mallorca, Damascus and Zanzibar. This week, the airline also welcomes the return of five popular seasonal destinations: Mykonos and Malaga from 15 June, Santorini from 16 June, Nice from 19 June and Al Alamein from 16 July.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: "Today, Etihad is flying more guests to more destinations than ever before. We are operating more than 300 flights a day, carrying near-record loads and connecting Abu Dhabi with more destinations than ever before.

“This week alone we have launched four new destinations and welcomed back five seasonal routes, demonstrating both the strength of demand across our network and the pace of our growth.

"As we enter the peak summer travel period, we are delivering our most ambitious summer programme yet. Supported by 23 additional aircraft and strong demand from across the world, we continue to grow with confidence, expanding our network, increasing capacity and bringing more visitors to Abu Dhabi."

To support growing visitor demand and make travel to Abu Dhabi even more seamless, Etihad and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi have also launched complimentary medical travel insurance for international visitors flying to Abu Dhabi on Etihad-operated flights. The initiative, available from July to December 2026 and administered by The National Insurance Company – Daman, provides eligible travellers with up to 15 days of medical cover in the UAE, including guests using Etihad's stopover programme, which continues to attract growing numbers of visitors to Abu Dhabi by turning a transit into a holiday.

The four newly launched routes showcase the breadth of Etihad's growing network. Kraków offers travellers access to one of Europe's great cultural cities, while Palma de Mallorca creates a direct link between Abu Dhabi and the Balearic Islands. Damascus strengthens connectivity across the region, while Zanzibar adds one of the Indian Ocean's most sought-after leisure destinations to the airline's portfolio.

Etihad’s latest route launches form part of the airline’s ambition to expand its global footprint, with growth aligned to demand across key markets. The additions strengthen connectivity between Abu Dhabi and strategic destinations across Europe, the Middle East, the Indian Ocean, reinforcing the capital’s role as a dynamic global gateway.