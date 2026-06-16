Mohammed Bin Rashid Library welcomes 2.5 million visitors in four years

DUBAI, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) has marked four years since its inauguration, celebrating a series of achievements that reinforce its position as one of the region’s leading cultural and knowledge institutions and a key contributor to Dubai’s vision of becoming a global hub for culture, innovation and lifelong learning.

Since opening its doors, the Library has welcomed more than 2.5 million visitors and hosted nearly 11,000 diplomatic, official, institutional and school delegation visits. Its membership base has surpassed 41,000 members across various categories, while total book loans have exceeded 53,000, reflecting growing public engagement with its diverse services, collections and programmes.

The Library houses more than 1.3 billion digital knowledge resources in over 90 languages, alongside approximately 760,000 printed materials, offering one of the most comprehensive knowledge ecosystems in the region. Its facilities include nine specialised libraries and an Information Centre, serving readers, researchers, students and knowledge seekers of all ages.

Commenting on the milestone, Dr Mohammed Salem Al Mazrooei, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, said: “The fourth anniversary of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library marks an important milestone in a journey defined by continuous growth and achievement. Over the past four years, the Library has strengthened its role as a leading cultural and knowledge institution, a prominent destination on Dubai’s cultural landscape, and a dynamic platform that brings together knowledge, innovation, creativity and community engagement.”

He added: “We remain committed to expanding our collections, services and programmes to meet the evolving needs of society and support the UAE’s vision of building a knowledge-based economy. This commitment is reflected in the strong public engagement witnessed across our specialised libraries, particularly the Children’s and Young Adult libraries, which have recorded more than 126,500 visits.”

Over the past four years, MBRL has launched a range of strategic initiatives aimed at promoting reading, expanding access to knowledge and supporting cultural development. These include “A World Reads”, which has benefited more than half a million people, and “A World in Your Language”, which leverages advanced artificial intelligence technologies to provide translated knowledge content in 12 languages.

The Library has also introduced the National Publications Revival initiative to preserve and promote the UAE’s intellectual and cultural heritage, while the “Knowledge Horizons” initiative has provided more than 8,600 students from public and private schools in Dubai with access to leading digital knowledge databases during its first phase.

Further strengthening its contribution to knowledge production, the Library established a dedicated publishing and translation arm focused on enriching Arabic content across future-focused disciplines, including artificial intelligence, climate change, space sciences, environmental studies and the humanities.

Among its landmark projects is the Dubai Archive initiative, launched to preserve and document the emirate’s cultural and historical memory for future generations. Through its Restoration Centre, national specialists have also restored approximately 150 manuscripts using advanced conservation and preservation technologies.

Since its inauguration, the Library has organised and hosted more than 750 cultural, literary, artistic and knowledge events, including seminars, workshops, exhibitions and dialogue sessions. It has also expanded its international presence through participation in major book fairs and cultural forums worldwide and by organising the Dubai International Library and Publishing Summit for two consecutive years, attracting participation from more than 25 countries.

MBRL’s achievements have been recognised through a number of prestigious awards, including the Best Arab Library and Information Institution Award and the Excellence in the Use of Artificial Intelligence Award.