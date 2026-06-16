TASNEEF signs 10-year exclusive global partnership with International Federation for Emergency Medicine

HAMBURG, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Classification Society (TASNEEF) and the International Federation for Emergency Medicine (IFEM) signed a 10-year exclusive global agreement. Through its certification arm, TASNEEF-RINA Business Assurance, TASNEEF will serve as the exclusive global certification partner for the rollout of the IFEM Emergency Department Certification Programme.

The partnership, inked during the International Conference on Emergency Medicine in Hamburg, establishes a structured model to evaluate emergency departments worldwide, focusing on patient safety, operational efficiency, and international standards.

Under this agreement, TASNEEF will serve as the exclusive global certification partner, supporting healthcare institutions and nations worldwide in strengthening emergency department quality, patient safety, governance, and operational excellence.

For TASNEEF, this is a strategic step in taking UAE-based conformity assessment and certification capability to the global stage.

The partnership marks an important step in the international growth of TASNEEF and a beginning of a long-term partnership with global impact.