US stocks rise as inflation fears ease

NEW YORK, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Major US stock indexes rose on Wall Street on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a record high, after inflation fears eased as crude oil prices fell.

Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 490.38 points (or 0.96%) to close at a record high of 51,684.88. S&P 500 gained 123.80 points (or 1.67%) to end at 7,555.26. Nasdaq Composite jumped 797.79 points (or 3.07%) to 26,683.64, marking its strongest one-day percentage gain since March 31.Tech Sector: