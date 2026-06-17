UAE begins participation in World Skateboarding Championship in Rome Wednesday

ROME, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE national skateboarder Ahmed Waleed Al Tamimi will begin his participation tomorrow, Wednesday, in the World Skateboarding Championship in Rome, a key qualifying event for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Al Tamimi has concluded his preparations for the competition, organised by World Skate, which features 440 athletes representing 66 countries.

Saeed Al Ajel, President of the UAE Sports for All Federation, affirmed that Al Tamimi's presence at the Rome Championship represents an important milestone in the development of skateboard sports, particularly as the event is one of the strongest international championships and among the most influential on the world rankings. He explained that the federation is keen to support athletes' participation and enable them to compete in the biggest international events in order to strengthen the UAE's presence on the global stage.

The championship marks the beginning of the Olympic qualification cycle, with participants competing for ranking points that contribute to the official world standings used to determine advancement through the qualification pathway for Los Angeles 2028.