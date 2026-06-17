Dubai Basketball mark Adriatic League title triumph

DUBAI, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Basketball today celebrated its Adriatic League title triumph during a ceremony at Coca-Cola Arena, marking a historic achievement secured in only the club's second season.

The club became the first team representing Dubai and the UAE to win a major international basketball title. Club founder and chairman Abdullah Al Naboodah described the success as a landmark moment for UAE sport and said the club's ambitions now extend to competing strongly in the EuroLeague next season.

Club officials, coach Aleksander Sekulić and players paid tribute to the fans for their support throughout the campaign, describing it as a key factor behind the title-winning season.