UAE President receives phone call from Greek Prime Minister to discuss strengthening strategic partnership

ABU DHABI, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a telephone call today from His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, during which they discussed ways to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The two leaders reviewed cooperation across a range of sectors, including the economy, investment, technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, sustainability, infrastructure and culture, in support of the development priorities of both nations.The discussions took place within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the UAE and Greece.

The two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of shared interest, foremost among them the latest developments in the Middle East.

They underscored the importance of intensifying efforts to promote peace, security and regional stability, stressing that these are fundamental to achieving the aspirations of the peoples of the region for development and prosperity.