FIFA World Cup: France 3-1 Senegal

NEW YORK, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Kylian Mbappe netted a brace leading Les Bleus to an exciting opening despite a dangerous Senegal side wasting clear-cut opportunities that could have won them the match in the first half.

The French captain’s two goals prevented a repeat of the historic 2002 upset by the West Africans—which remains France's sole opening-match loss across their last eight World Cup appearances—and rewarded a vastly improved second-half display from the two-time champions.

Senegal had initially looked the more threatening side in New York New Jersey. Pape Thiaw's squad came agonisingly close when Nicolas Jackson's shot beat Mike Maignan, only to bounce unluckily off the woodwork and the keeper.

Jackson later had a goal disallowed for offside, while Ismaila Sarr squandered another promising opportunity by firing over the bar.