Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour opens in Istanbul with global athletes June 20-21

ISTANBUL, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The opening round of the 2026-2027 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour, sponsored by EDGE Group, will be held at the Istanbul Sports Complex on 20-21 June, featuring some of the world's top jiu-jitsu athletes in the first event of the new season.

The Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) announced Tuesday that the Istanbul round will attract hundreds of athletes from more than 70 countries, reflecting growing demand to participate in a tournament that continues to strengthen its position among the sport's leading international competitions.

The Istanbul event marks the start of a new Abu Dhabi Grand Slam season following an exceptional campaign that further expanded the tournament's global reach and reinforced Abu Dhabi's status as a leading hub for the development of jiu-jitsu and the nurturing of champions. Previous rounds attracted thousands of athletes from across the world.

Tariq Al Bahri, General Manager of AJP, said the launch of the new season in Istanbul highlights the tournament's sustained growth and the confidence it enjoys among athletes and academies worldwide.

"The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam has continued to strengthen its international presence year after year since its launch in 2015. The participation figures recorded for the Istanbul round underline the tournament's standing as one of the most important competitive platforms for jiu-jitsu athletes," he said.

The Istanbul round is expected to feature strong contests across all divisions and belt categories as athletes begin their campaigns in the annual world ranking race, marking the opening stage in the battle for Abu Dhabi Grand Slam titles among leading competitors and international academies.