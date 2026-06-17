China activates Level-IV emergency response after Qinghai earthquake

BEIJING, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- China's State Council Earthquake Relief Headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management have activated a Level-IV emergency response after a magnitude-6.3 earthquake struck Haixi Mongol and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai Province in northwest China.

The Ministry of Emergency Management dispatched rescue teams to the affected areas and called for comprehensive efforts to search for and rescue trapped people, deliver relief supplies, relocate affected residents and closely monitor seismic activity.

The National Comprehensive Fire and Rescue Force deployed 320 personnel, 78 vehicles and 10 search-and-rescue dogs to the disaster zone.

In addition, 10,000 disaster-relief items have been allocated to support emergency response operations in Qinghai.