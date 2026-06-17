France allocates additional €655 million for AI investment

PARIS, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced an additional investment of €655 million in the artificial intelligence sector under the France 2030 programme.

Lecornu said the new funding will be directed towards supporting infrastructure, computing capacity, scientific research, companies and industrial sectors, stressing the importance of building French and European digital sovereignty.

He added that strengthening investment in AI is a strategic priority to boost competitiveness, foster innovation and secure technological independence in an increasingly competitive global digital landscape.