Norway defeat Iraq in 2026 FIFA World Cup

BOSTON, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Norway began their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 4-1 victory over Iraq in a Group I match played today at Boston Stadium, as the tournament continues in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Norway in the 29th minute before Aymen Hussein equalised for Iraq in the 39th minute.

Haaland restored Norway’s lead with his second goal in the 43rd minute, while Leo Østigård added a third in the 76th minute and Kristian Thorstvedt scored the fourth in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

With the win, Norway moved to the top of Group I on three points, ahead of France on goal difference after the French side opened their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Senegal.