One killed, dozens injured after strong earthquake strikes central Indonesia

PALU, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- At least one person was killed and dozens were injured after a 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck Sulawesi Island in central Indonesia, causing damage to homes and facilities and triggering panic among residents.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of approximately 10 kilometres and was centred about 43 kilometres east-southeast of Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi province.

The tremor prompted residents to flee to open areas, while several hospitals evacuated patients as a precautionary measure.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency recorded at least 71 aftershocks, heightening concerns among residents who still recall the devastating earthquake and tsunami that struck the region in 2018.