US dollar declines against basket of major currencies

CAPITALS, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The US dollar weakened during trading today, Wednesday, while the euro remained steady at US$1.1611. The British pound was little changed at US$1.3430.

The New Zealand dollar edged up to US$0.5833, while the Australian dollar held steady at US$0.7066.

Against a basket of major currencies, the US Dollar Index fell to 99.53 points, surrendering part of the gains it had recently recorded on safe-haven demand.

Meanwhile, the Japanese yen traded at 160.43 yen per US dollar in the latest trading session.