Minister of Justice: UAE continues building advanced framework for business sustainability, economic growth

ABU DHABI, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Federal Judicial Council, affirmed during the opening of the Fourth Annual Conference on Financial Restructuring and Bankruptcy (FRC 2026) in Abu Dhabi that the Ministry is developing an integrated digital platform for financial restructuring and bankruptcy procedures, aimed at simplifying processes, providing remote services, and enhancing operational efficiency in line with international best practices.

Al Nuaimi said the Ministry is accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI technologies to advance judicial and legal services, strengthen legal knowledge management, support decision-making processes, and enhance data analysis capabilities.

He noted that the world is witnessing rapid economic transformations, growing challenges, technological advancements, and increasing risks. Against this backdrop, financial restructuring and insolvency frameworks have evolved beyond being merely legal tools to become fundamental pillars for preserving economic value, protecting jobs, supporting investment, and strengthening confidence in the economy.

He stressed the importance of cooperation among government entities, the financial sector, and the private sector in developing an effective financial restructuring and insolvency ecosystem.

Al Nuaimi affirmed that the UAE’s approach in this field stems from a clear vision aligned with the objectives of the “We the UAE 2031” vision, which focuses on advancing the legislative and judicial framework to support sustainable growth, enhance the competitiveness of the national economy, and reinforce the country's position as a trusted destination for business and investment.

He explained that the Ministry of Justice plays a pivotal role in achieving this vision through its efforts to build a flexible and advanced judicial system that keeps pace with the needs of investors, the business community, and society.

The Minister added that over the years, the UAE has adopted a proactive approach to supporting economic resilience and business continuity. Through a range of targeted policies and initiatives, ''We have worked to reduce financial pressures on businesses, support key sectors of the economy, attract talent and investment, and create an environment in which companies can continue to grow and innovate,'' he concluded.