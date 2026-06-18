UAE showcases cultural vision as Guest of Honour at 32nd Beijing International Book Fair

BEIJING, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE today launched its participation as Guest of Honour at the 32nd Beijing International Book Fair, being held at the China National Convention Centre in the Chinese capital from 17th to 21st June,

The participation is jointly organised by the UAE Embassy in Beijing and the Ministry of Culture, under the theme “Society and People, reflecting the country’s vision of placing people at the heart of the cultural experience and underscoring the depth of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the UAE and the People’s Republic of China.

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, inaugurated the country's flagship pavilion, the “UAE House”, in the presence of Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, alongside a number of Emirati and Chinese officials.

During a tour of the UAE pavilion, Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture, stressed that the participation comes at a time when knowledge is assuming increasing importance as a strategic resource and a key driver of development and competitiveness.

He said the UAE remains committed to investing in the development of an integrated knowledge ecosystem that supports creativity and innovation and provides an enabling environment for the production and circulation of content at both regional and international levels. Such efforts, he noted, contribute to strengthening national identity, safeguarding cultural heritage and reinforcing its presence on the global cultural stage.

The minister added that book fairs are no longer merely platforms for showcasing publications, but have become global spaces for the exchange of ideas and for anticipating the transformations taking place across the knowledge and publishing sectors.

“From this perspective, the UAE’s participation in the Beijing International Book Fair provides an opportunity to highlight the national experience in building an advanced cultural and knowledge sector, showcase the national identity and its values of openness, tolerance and coexistence, and strengthen the country’s presence in international dialogues on the future of culture and the knowledge economy,” he said.

Sheikh Salem further affirmed that the UAE continues to develop its cultural policies and initiatives in a manner that consolidates the position of culture and knowledge among national development priorities, enhances the contribution of the cultural sector to the national economy, improves quality of life, and supports the development of a society capable of innovation and knowledge production, while preserving national identity as a fundamental pillar of the country’s development and modernisation journey.

During the visit, he reviewed the sections of the UAE pavilion and the exhibits presented by participating cultural and academic institutions, and was briefed on key national publications and cultural initiatives on display.

For his part, Ambassador Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi said the UAE’s participation as Guest of Honour at the fair represents an important milestone in UAE-China relations, which continue to gain momentum across multiple sectors.

He noted that the participation reflects both countries’ belief in the pivotal role of culture and knowledge in bringing peoples closer together and opening new avenues for humanitarian and creative cooperation. "It reflects the UAE’s vision of strengthening its global cultural presence and promoting intellectual and literary exchange with diverse cultures and civilisations."

The ambassador added that the UAE’s selection as Guest of Honour is the culmination of sustained cultural and diplomatic efforts led by the UAE Embassy in Beijing in cooperation with Chinese partners over recent years.

He said the participation builds on the successes achieved during the past year through the organisation of joint cultural and literary events and the launch of initiatives promoting dialogue and knowledge exchange, which have enhanced the visibility of Emirati culture among Chinese audiences and opened new opportunities for cooperation between cultural institutions in both countries.

Ambassador Al Hammadi also emphasised that the UAE’s participation reflects a national vision that regards culture, knowledge and creativity as key pillars of sustainable development and the economy of the future.

“Cultural and creative industries are no longer merely a cultural activity; they have become drivers of economic and social development, as well as sources of innovation and knowledge production. In this context, the UAE continues to support creators, publishers and content producers, while consolidating its position as a global platform for creativity and cultural exchange and as a hub connecting cultures and civilisations through literature, the arts and knowledge,” he added.