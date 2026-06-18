FIFA World Cup: England 4-2 Croatia

DALLAS18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- England won their opening FIFA World Cup™ fixture for the third tournament running thanks to a brilliant brace from Harry Kane and second-half goals by Jude Bellingham and substitute Marcus Rashford.

A chaotic first half brought four goals, with England twice leading through two Kane strikes and Croatia responding through Martin Baturina and Petar Musa.

The Three Lions had scored an early set-piece in the teams’ 2018 World Cup semi-final encounter but lost; this time they prevailed thanks to a strong second-half display rewarded by goals at either end of it by Bellingham and Rashford.

The match began with a twice-taken penalty after winger Noni Madueke, one of England’s World Cup newcomers, had drawn a foul from Luka Modric. Kane had missed a spot-kick on his previous World Cup appearance, the 2022 quarter-final against France, and Dominik Livakovic saved his initial kick to his left.

However, referee Clement Turpin called for a retake with replays showing Croatia’s goalkeeper had stepped off his line and defender Josko Gvardiol’s encroachment. Kane shot into the same corner and this time found the net. With his second goal, a header from Declan Rice’s corner, Kane equalled Gary Lineker’s England record of 10 World Cup goals.

Each Kane goal was followed by a terrific Croatia equaliser. For 1-1, Petar Sucic laid the ball back to Baturina who curled it into the right-hand corner via the palm of Jordan Pickford. The second equaliser, on the stroke of half-time, came when Croatia’s Dallas-based striker Musa volleyed in a well-worked goal after Ivan Perisic had cleverly nodded on Mario Pasalic’s ball over the back line.

Bellingham, given the No10 role ahead of Morgan Rogers, restored the advantage by driving in from the right wing and finishing low across Livakovic. It was the cue for a dominant spell by England who would have added more goals but for a string of saves by Livakovic. He was eventually beaten again by Rashford's composed finish after excellent work by fellow substitute Bukayo Saka.