Bahraini Foreign Minister discusses regional developments with France-GCC Friendship Group

MANAMA, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, today met in Manama with members of the French-Gulf States Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group headed by Olivier Cadic, member of the French Senate, to discuss regional developments and their implications for regional security and stability, freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and efforts to promote peace and stability across the region.

The two sides reviewed the ongoing efforts of the France-GCC Friendship Group to support and strengthen cooperation between the French Republic and the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and to expand opportunities for parliamentary, cultural and economic engagement in a manner that contributes to consolidating and advancing existing partnerships across areas of mutual interest.

The meeting also addressed the course of relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the French Republic.