Ombudsman secures Prince of Wales’s Stakes title for Godolphin at Royal Ascot

ASCOT, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Ombudsman provided Godolphin with another major success at Britain’s Royal Ascot after winning the Group 1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes for thoroughbreds over 2,000 metres on turf on the second day of the prestigious meeting, which continues until Saturday.

The five-year-old produced a dominant display to win by four lengths from his nearest rival, further cementing his status among the world’s leading middle-distance horses and continuing his impressive season following victory in the Dubai Turf at the 2026 Dubai World Cup meeting.

Minnie Hauk finished second, while French star Daryz, winner of last year’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, came home third after failing to match the winner’s acceleration in the closing stages of the race, which carried prize money of £1 million.