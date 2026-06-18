European stocks close mixed, Wall Street ends lower as dollar gains after Fed holds rates steady

NEW YORK, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) – European stocks closed mixed on Wednesday, while major US indices ended lower following the US Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.52 percent to close at 639.30 points.

Germany’s DAX index edged up 0.08 percent to 24,931.55 points, while France’s CAC 40 index fell 0.20 percent to end the session at 8,430.79 points.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index declined by 89.59 points, or 1.19 percent, to close at 7,421.76 points. The Nasdaq Composite lost 349.14 points, or 1.32 percent, ending the session at 26,027.21 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell, shedding 499.18 points, or 0.96 percent, to close at 51,494.99 points.

In currency markets, the US dollar extended its gains against the euro after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged.

The euro fell 0.5 percent to US$1.1553, while the dollar recovered earlier losses against the Japanese yen to trade little changed at 160.435 yen.