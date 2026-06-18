Morocco climb to sixth in FIFA world rankings

RABAT, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Morocco have climbed to sixth place in FIFA’s live world rankings, achieving the highest position in their history, following Portugal’s draw with the Democratic Republic of the Congo in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Moroccan national team benefited from Portugal’s setback, with the draw costing the Portuguese side more than 12 ranking points. Portugal dropped from fifth to seventh place with 1,755.09 points, while Morocco moved up to sixth on 1,755.62 points, a narrow advantage of just 0.53 points.

Brazil rose to fifth place in the rankings.

The achievement marks a historic milestone for Moroccan football, with Morocco becoming the first Arab national team to reach sixth place in the FIFA world rankings, further consolidating its status as the highest-ranked Arab team in history.