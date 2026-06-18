Apple plans price increases amid memory chip shortages

WASHINGTON, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Apple plans to increase prices for its products to offset the impact of rising memory and storage chip costs.

A sharp surge in artificial intelligence-driven demand from data centres has forced consumer electronics manufacturers into intense competition for dwindling supplies of key components, resulting in significant price increases.

Tim Cook, Apple's Chief Executive Officer, said in press remarks that raising prices had become unavoidable.

"Unfortunately, price increases are unavoidable. We're doing our best to mitigate the huge increases that are being passed to us, and we've been trying to shield our customers from the increases, but the situation has become unsustainable,” Cook told Wall Street Journal

Cook did not disclose when the price increases would take effect, the extent of the increases, or which products might be affected.