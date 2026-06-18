FIFA World Cup: Ghana 1-0 Panama

TORONTO, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Caleb Yirenkyi struck deep into stoppage time to hand Ghana a hard-earned victory over Panama at Toronto Stadium in their FIFA World Cup Group L clash.

The result gave Black Stars their first three points of the tournament and moved them into second place behind England on goal difference, while Panama remain without a point ahead of their next match.

Panama will face Croatia in the second round of Group L fixtures, while Ghana take on England in a match that could further strengthen their prospects of reaching the FIFA World Cup knockout stage.