Under patronage of UAE President, Theyab bin Zayed attends Khalifa University 2026 graduation ceremony

ABU DHABI, 18th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended Khalifa University of Science and Technology's 2026 graduation ceremony, held over two days, during which 1,066 graduates were awarded Bachelor's, Master's, MD and PhD degrees.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, "The academic and research excellence achieved by Khalifa University embodies the UAE’s vision for building an economy based on knowledge and innovation. Today, we take pride in this nation’s graduates, who represent a cornerstone of the country’s future in the fields of science, technology and artificial intelligence, and we look forward to their contributions in supporting development efforts and strengthening the UAE’s position among the most advanced and innovative nations."

The graduation ceremonies, held on 17th and 18th June 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), were attended by dignitaries, members of the Khalifa University Board of Trustees, faculty and staff, as well as graduates and their families.

The Class of 2026 comprised 1,066 graduates, including 742 bachelor’s degree graduates, 91 master’s degree graduates, 193 PhD graduates, and 40 Doctor of Medicine (MD) graduates.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, expressed his gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his visionary leadership and continued support for Khalifa University and the nation's higher education, research and innovation ecosystem.

Al Hajri said, "The Class of 2026 reflects the UAE's longstanding commitment to investing in people, knowledge and innovation. Through their academic and research journeys, our graduates have acquired the skills, expertise, and experience needed to contribute to national priorities across healthcare, food security, energy, and advanced technology, while helping shape a knowledge-based future for the country.

"Today's celebration is made even more meaningful by Khalifa University's rise of 30 places in the QS World University Rankings 2027 to rank 147th globally. This achievement reflects the collective efforts of our students, graduates, faculty, researchers and staff, and reinforces the university's growing contribution to education, research and innovation.”

During the year, Khalifa University continued to strengthen its global academic standing, retaining its position as the top-ranked university in the UAE for the ninth consecutive year in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026.

The university also achieved notable success with three subjects ranked among the world's top 100 and three among the top 150 globally. Its Petroleum Engineering programme advanced to sixth place worldwide, maintaining its position among the world's top 10 programmes for the fourth consecutive year.

Throughout their academic journeys, members of the Class of 2026 contributed to research and applied projects aligned with the UAE's national priorities in healthcare, food security, cybersecurity, sustainability, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

Students participated in a range of initiatives, including the Wellness and Maternal Development in Abu Dhabi (WAMDA) programme, the Emirati Reference Genome Project, cybersecurity solutions, drone identification systems, sustainable desalination technologies, and AI-enabled agriculture.

Others contributed to community service initiatives that reflect the values of the UAE's Year of Family, demonstrating how Khalifa University graduates are applying their knowledge to address real-world challenges and support the nation's long-term development goals.

As part of its commitment to innovation and technology transfer, Khalifa University continued to advance research and commercialisation initiatives in AI-enabled agricultural technologies, advanced materials and graphene. The university has also supported more than 60 startups through its dedicated technology transfer platform, Khalifa University Enterprises Company.

Fatima Al Shimmari, a Biomedical Engineering graduate who delivered the graduate address on behalf of the Class of 2026, said, "Khalifa University has been more than an educational institution for us. Through research and academic projects, we realised that every idea can be the beginning of a solution that makes a real difference in people's lives. I extend my deepest gratitude to our wise leadership, the university's administration and faculty, and our families, whose support has been the foundation of all that we have achieved."