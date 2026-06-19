Switzerland defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina in second round of FIFA World Cup 2026

LOS ANGELES, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Switzerland defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 in their Group B second-round match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, played tonight at Los Angeles Stadium in the United States.

The victory lifted Switzerland to the top of the group standings with four points, while Bosnia and Herzegovina remained on one point following their opening-round draw against Canada, who face Qatar later today in the same round.

Johan Manzambi scored twice for Switzerland in the 74th and 90th minutes, while Ruben Vargas added a third in the 84th minute. Granit Xhaka sealed the victory with a penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Ermin Mahmić scored Bosnia and Herzegovina’s only goal in the third minute of added time.