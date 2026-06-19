Philippines earthquake death toll reaches 78

MANILA, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from the earthquake that struck off the coast of Sarangani province in southern Philippines on 8th June has risen to 78, while 30 people remain missing.

The Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council explained that the earthquake, which measured 7.8 on the Richter scale, affected about 1.5 million people, while 22,000 are still residing in temporary shelters.

It added that around 74,700 homes were damaged by the earthquake, including 13,700 that were completely destroyed, in addition to damage to 774 infrastructure facilities. Losses in infrastructure and agriculture have exceeded 1.32 billion pesos.