Canada defeats Qatar 6-0 in FIFA World Cup

VANCOUVER, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Canada secured a commanding 6-0 victory over Qatar today in their second Group B match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The win lifted Canada to four points, placing them at the top of the group on goal difference ahead of Switzerland, which defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 in the same round.

Qatar dropped to the bottom of the standings with one point, earned from its opening-round draw against Switzerland. It trails third-placed Bosnia and Herzegovina on goal difference.