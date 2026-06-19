France cancels trains, alters school schedules as heatwave pushes temperatures to 40°C

PARIS, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- A new heatwave sweeping across much of France has led to the cancellation of dozens of train services and the adjustment or suspension of classes at several schools, as temperatures are forecast to reach 40°C in the coming days.

Authorities have placed around a quarter of the country, including Paris, under an orange weather alert and urged residents to exercise caution and stay well hydrated.

Météo-France expects the heatwave to persist into next week, with temperatures likely to peak on Sunday or Monday. Temperatures could reach as high as 40°C, including in the capital, Paris.